Seoul Market Fair Returns After Seven Years With Food, Shopping and Nighttime Entertainment

The 2026 Seoul Market Fair will take place at Cheonggye Plaza on October 24 and 25, bringing together food vendors, traditional markets, local businesses and cultural performances for a two-day event in central Seoul.

Returning after a seven-year absence, the fair will feature approximately 40 businesses from traditional markets and neighborhood shopping districts across the city.

Organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the event will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with separate daytime and evening programs.

The daytime market, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will focus on traditional market shopping, Korean cultural experiences and family-friendly activities. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the event will transition into an outdoor night market featuring food, entertainment and illuminated surroundings.

Participating vendors will include businesses from Namdaemun Market in Jung-gu, Baengnyeon Market in Gangbuk-gu and Daejo Market in Eunpyeong-gu, along with shops from Sangbong Food Alley in Jungnang-gu and Sharosu-gil in Gwanak-gu.

Visitors will be able to purchase a variety of foods, including tteokbokki, dakgangjeong and kebabs, as well as agricultural products, seafood, traditional honey, handmade crafts, accessories and household goods.

Around 40 dining tables with seating for 160 people will be installed along Cheonggyecheon, allowing visitors to enjoy food purchased at the market.

Hands-on activities will include mother-of-pearl phone grip and hand mirror making, K-food keychain workshops, caricature drawing, face painting and other craft experiences.

Live entertainment will also take place throughout the weekend.

On October 24, fusion traditional Korean music and cultural performances are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The October 25 program will feature traditional mask dancing and samulnori percussion performances from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by K-pop performances from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. A live moonlight DJ show will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Additional attractions include a stamp tour offering souvenirs to visitors who collect stamps from at least three designated booths, a large prize roulette game and photo zones.

An information area will also provide guidance on Seoul’s small business support programs, including Seoul Pay+, financial assistance and traditional market fire insurance.

The city plans to introduce an online guide to Seoul’s traditional markets, with QR codes available at the event to help visitors discover shopping districts throughout the capital.

Partial traffic restrictions will be in effect along sections of Cheonggyecheon-ro from 6 a.m. on October 24 until midnight on October 25 to accommodate the event.