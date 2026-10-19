Foreign Tourists Embrace Busan’s Korean Spa Culture
Health, Fitness & Beauty

Foreign Tourists Embrace Busan’s Korean Spa Culture

By Haps Staff

Busan’s traditional bathing culture is attracting growing interest from international visitors, with nearly half of the guests at Shinsegae Centum City’s Spa Land now coming from overseas.

According to Shinsegae Centum City, foreign visitors accounted for 49.8% of approximately 470,000 Spa Land guests between January and July 2026, up sharply from 17.9% in 2023.

The figures reflect growing interest in Korean bathing culture as an experience that goes beyond conventional sightseeing.

Korean spas, commonly associated with jjimjilbang culture, offer visitors a chance to experience communal bathing, heated relaxation rooms and a longstanding part of everyday Korean life.

Spa Land has also gained international attention, including coverage by CNN in August 2025. Travel platform Agoda ranked it third among popular inbound tourism activities in South Korea during the first half of 2026.

The renewed interest is not limited to foreign tourists. Younger Koreans are also rediscovering saunas as affordable places to relax and socialize.

For international visitors, the appeal is partly cultural. Unlike a typical hotel spa, a Korean jjimjilbang offers a glimpse into how locals unwind, combining bathing and relaxation with an experience that has long been familiar to generations of Koreans.

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Haps Staff
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