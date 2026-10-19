MAMF 2026 Brings Global Music, Food and Culture to Changwon This Weekend

One of Korea’s largest multicultural festivals returns to Changwon this weekend, bringing three days of international performances, traditional costumes, food, music and cultural activities to the city.

The 21st MAMF (Migrants’ Arirang Multicultural Festival) will take place from October 23 to 25 at Yongji Cultural Park, Seongsan Art Hall and along Jungang-daero.

This year’s festival, held under the theme “Twenty-one, One World,” celebrates cultural diversity and brings together Korean residents and migrant communities from around the world.

Uzbekistan has been selected as this year’s guest country, with its national performing arts troupe joining the Korea National University of Arts for special cultural performances at the Seongsan Art Hall Grand Theater on October 23 and 24 at 2 p.m.

The performances will feature traditional music and dance from both countries, highlighting their different cultural traditions.

Other major programs include the Migrants’ Arirang performances organized by international communities, a World Music Festival, the Korea Migrant Singing Contest and cultural exhibitions.

Visitors can also explore country-themed cultural experience areas, an international bazaar and a flea market featuring products and traditions from different parts of the world.

The festival’s opening ceremony will take place at Yongji Cultural Park on Friday, October 23, at 6:30 p.m., with celebratory performances.

One of the weekend’s main attractions will be the Cultural Diversity Parade on Sunday, October 25, when participants representing different countries will fill Jungang-daero with traditional clothing, music and dance.

The parade has become one of MAMF’s signature events, offering visitors an opportunity to see the diversity of communities living and working in Korea.

MAMF has grown over the past two decades into a major multicultural event, providing a platform for migrant communities to share their cultures while encouraging interaction with local residents.

Visitors should also be aware of temporary traffic restrictions around the festival venues.

Sections of Jungang-daero will be closed in stages beginning at 9 p.m. on October 22, with additional restrictions introduced on October 24 and 25. The largest closure will affect both directions between the Gyeongnam Office of Education and the General Choe Yun-deok statue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 25.

Public transportation is recommended for visitors traveling to the festival.

Full event schedules and traffic information are available through the MAMF website and Changwon City website.