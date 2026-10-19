Busan’s Famous Shark ‘Bukangi’ Draws 1.5 Million Visitors, but Rescue May Be Needed Soon

A shark that has spent the past month swimming in the waterways of Busan’s North Port Waterfront Park has become an unexpected local attraction, drawing more than 1.5 million visitors since it was first spotted on September 18.

Nicknamed “Bukangi,” the shark has attracted crowds of residents and tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the unusual visitor. However, marine experts are increasingly concerned about its ability to survive as water temperatures begin to fall.

According to the Busan Facilities Corporation, approximately 42,000 people visited North Port Waterfront Park on October 17, bringing the total number of visitors over the past month to more than 1.54 million.

Despite its prolonged stay, Bukangi appears to be in relatively good health.

An examination by the National Institute of Fisheries Science on October 17 found no significant abnormalities in the shark’s condition. A scrape on its snout showed no signs of infection, its swimming behavior remained normal, and there had been no noticeable changes in its body shape since its discovery.

The main concern now is the approaching winter.

Experts say the shark’s preferred water temperature ranges from 18 to 26 degrees Celsius. Water temperatures in the North Port waterways typically fall below 18 degrees by mid-November, potentially putting the animal at risk.

Prolonged exposure to colder water could slow its metabolism and increase the likelihood of death.

Some shark species depend on continuous forward movement to maintain water flow over their gills, making capture and transportation particularly challenging. Any rescue operation would need to account for the animal’s breathing requirements and minimize the risk of injury or stress.

Experts are expected to consider how Bukangi could be returned to the open sea without interfering with its ability to swim and breathe.

Although the shark currently appears healthy, specialists believe it would be preferable for Bukangi to leave the enclosed waterway by mid-November, before falling temperatures create more serious health risks.