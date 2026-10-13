Busan to Conduct Citywide Bioterrorism Response Drills

Busan will conduct a series of bioterrorism emergency response exercises from October 15 to 29, bringing together public health authorities, police, firefighters, military personnel and medical institutions.

The citywide drills are designed to test how agencies would respond to a suspected biological attack, including their ability to coordinate emergency operations, identify potential threats and protect public health.

Organized by district and county public health centers, the exercises will include both large-scale emergency response simulations and smaller practical training sessions.

The main exercise will take place on October 15 under the supervision of Dong-gu Public Health Center, following a tabletop exercise held on September 30.

The earlier session focused on discussing possible emergency scenarios, identifying coordination challenges and reviewing how agencies should respond to unexpected developments.

The October 15 exercise will involve simulated field operations, emergency response procedures and the deployment of personnel and equipment.

Additional training sessions will focus on practical skills for public health workers, including the use of field detection equipment and procedures for putting on and removing protective clothing.

These smaller exercises are scheduled for Yeongdo-gu on October 16, Jung-gu on October 20, Saha-gu on October 22, Gangseo-gu on October 23, Seo-gu on October 27 and Sasang-gu on October 29.

Buk-gu previously conducted its exercise on September 22.

The drills follow several months of preparations by the city, including emergency response training and inspections of equipment stored at district public health centers.

Between April and May, officials worked with regional disease response authorities to inspect protective equipment and biological detection kits.

Additional practical training was conducted in September to familiarize first responders with protective clothing and detection procedures.

Busan officials said the exercises are intended to improve communication between agencies and ensure a coordinated response in the event of a biological terrorism threat or related public health emergency.