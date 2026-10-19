Eat Like a Local: Busan’s Top 3 Dwaeji Gukbap Restaurants Revealed

Busan has named its top three dwaeji gukbap restaurants following a citywide food campaign that attracted nearly 40,000 votes from residents and visitors.

The results were announced during the 2026 Busan Dwaeji Gukbap Festival, which concluded with a three-day food showcase at Now Our Living in the Busan International Finance Center (BIFC2) in Nam-gu on October 18.

The event, organized by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, celebrated the city’s signature pork and rice soup while highlighting longstanding neighborhood restaurants.

The top three restaurants, listed in alphabetical order in Korean, were Suyeong Choego Dwaeji Gukbap’s Millak main branch in Suyeong-gu, Youngjin Dwaeji Gukbap’s Sinpyeong main branch in Saha-gu, and Hapcheon Gukbapjip in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu.

The restaurants received the highest rating of three earthenware bowls, the festival’s award symbol, following a 17-day public voting period that attracted 38,194 participants.

The awards also recognized the city’s top 10 and top 20 restaurants, with participating establishments receiving ratings of one to three bowls.

The final showcase featured 11 restaurants selected from the top 20, each preparing freshly cooked dwaeji gukbap for visitors. More than 5,000 people attended during the first two days alone.

A tasting platter allowing visitors to compare soup from three different restaurants proved particularly popular, with all 500 advance reservations selling out early. Half-sized servings were also available for purchase on-site.

The festival was the culmination of a campaign launched in August that included public restaurant nominations, discussions about the dish’s history and culture, a dedicated Gukbap Week and the final showcase.

A food discussion program featured chef Kang Leo, food travel expert Park Sang-hwa and food columnist Park Sang-hyun, who explored the history, preparation and regional variations of Busan’s signature dish.

Busan officials said additional video content featuring chef Kang Leo visiting the three highest-rated restaurants will be released soon.

The city also plans to introduce a digital Busan Dwaeji Gukbap Map featuring all 20 selected restaurants, making it easier for residents and tourists to discover establishments across the city.

Officials said they hope to expand the initiative to encourage participation among Busan’s approximately 800 dwaeji gukbap restaurants and draw more attention to lesser-known neighborhood establishments.