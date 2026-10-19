Korea Destinations: Experience Namsan’s Autumn Nights With a Special Light Walk

Namsan Mountain is one of Seoul’s most recognizable landmarks, offering walking trails, forested paths and panoramic views of the capital.

This autumn, visitors will have a different way to experience the mountain as hundreds of small lights illuminate its trails during a special nighttime walking event.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the “Twinkling Namsan Night Walk” on October 21 and November 21, inviting visitors to explore the mountain after sunset while enjoying the cooler autumn weather and views of Seoul’s illuminated skyline.

The approximately 3-kilometer route begins at Cheonugak Pavilion in Namsangol Hanok Village, a traditional Korean village nestled at the foot of Namsan.

From there, participants will follow the mountain’s walking trails through Namsan Park, passing Jamdubong Photo Island, a scenic viewpoint overlooking central Seoul, before finishing at Namsan Palgakjeong Pavilion near the summit.

Along the way, walkers can enjoy the contrast between the mountain’s wooded surroundings and the bright cityscape below, making the route particularly appealing for photography and evening sightseeing.

What makes this event different from a typical evening stroll is the use of LED wristbands. Each participant will wear a small light, creating a moving procession of up to 700 illuminated walkers along the trails.

The event is not a race, allowing participants to walk at their own pace and enjoy the scenery without worrying about finishing times.

Both sessions will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with on-site registration beginning at 6 p.m. at Namsangol Hanok Village. No advance reservation is required, although participation is limited to the first 700 people to register for each event.

Organizers will divide walkers into smaller groups with staggered departures, and safety personnel will be stationed along the route.

Visitors planning an evening around Namsan can also explore nearby traditional markets and neighborhood restaurants in Jung-gu. Seoul is connecting the walking event with the district’s Sangsaeng Night Market initiative, which highlights local food vendors and shopping areas.

For travelers looking to experience Seoul beyond its usual daytime attractions, the event offers an opportunity to combine autumn scenery, city views and an evening walk through one of the capital’s best-known green spaces.