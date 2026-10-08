Korea Destinations: Celebrate All Things Cheese at the Imsil N Cheese Festival
Image: Imsil County Office
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Celebrate All Things Cheese at the Imsil N Cheese Festival

By Haps Staff

The 2026 Imsil N Cheese Festival is underway in North Jeolla Province, offering four days of cheese-making experiences, food events and evening activities through October 11.

The festival celebrates Imsil’s role as the birthplace of Korean cheese production, which began in 1967 when Belgian priest Didier t’Serstevens, known in Korea as Father Ji Jeong-hwan, started experimenting with cheese-making using two goats.

Visitors can participate in a large-scale cheese-stretching activity, make rice-based pizzas with Imsil cheese and try dessert fondue featuring aged cheese and locally grown agricultural products.

This year’s program also introduces a whey footbath experience using a byproduct of cheese production.

Evening activities include a cheese and wine lounge at Imsil Cheese Theme Park and a special dining experience at Imsil Catholic Church, the historic site of the region’s early cheese-making efforts. The dinner program features raclette cheese and warm mulled wine.

Admission to the festival is free, and visitors can receive a 20% discount on Imsil N Cheese dairy products.

The festival takes place at 50 Doin 2-gil, Seongsu-myeon, Imsil-gun, from October 8 to 11.

More information is available on the

official Imsil N Cheese Festival website

.

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Haps Staff
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