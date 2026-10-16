Seoul Forest to Host Free Healthy Food Festival on Sunday
Seoul News

Seoul Forest to Host Free Healthy Food Festival on Sunday

By Haps Staff

Seoul Forest will host a free food and wellness festival on Sunday, October 18, featuring a cooking competition, healthy food market and family-friendly activities.

Organized by Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Youth and Family Healthy Food Picnic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. around the park’s outdoor stage and Park Leisure Center.

The highlight will be an afternoon cooking competition featuring 10 young contestants selected through an advance recipe contest. Participants will prepare original dishes using seasonal vegetables, including spinach, cabbage, sweet potatoes and mushrooms.

Professional chefs and citizen judges will evaluate the dishes based on taste and creativity, selecting three winning recipes.

A food market operated by young entrepreneurs will offer nutritious meals, natural seasonings, wellness products, healthy drinks and vegan desserts.

Visitors can also enjoy interactive activities designed to promote healthier eating habits, including vegetable-catching games, a lunchbox challenge using oversized chopsticks and a calorie-counting competition.

Other attractions include vegetable-printing workshops, temporary tattoos, bandana decorating, photo booths, live performances and a nutrition-themed quiz.

The event aims to encourage young adults and families to make healthier food choices through practical and enjoyable experiences.

Admission is free, with advance and on-site registration available for young adults. Families, friends and other park visitors are also welcome to participate.

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Haps Staff
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