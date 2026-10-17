What’s On in Seoul: October 19 – October 25

Here is what’s going on around the city of Seoul this week.

Please consider helping support independent local English media in Korea by liking and subscribing to our YouTube Channel.

Check out an expanded look at October events in Seoul in our YouTube video.

2PM ‘WILD BEAT’ Concert @ KSPO Dome

The veteran K-pop group returns to the stage for a three-night hometown run at KSPO Dome, marking one of the biggest domestic concert events of the autumn season.

KSPO Dome, Olympic Park | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25

NCT DREAM ‘DREAM( )SCAPE’ World Tour @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

NCT DREAM brings their world tour to Seoul for three nights at Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

Jamsil Indoor Stadium | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25

Lim Young-woong ‘IM HERO’ Concert @ Jamsil Olympic Stadium

One of Korea’s most beloved performers takes over Jamsil Olympic Stadium for a two-night run.

Jamsil Olympic Stadium | Saturday–Sunday, October 24–25

OneUs @ Sejong University Convention Center

K-pop group OneUs performs two nights in Seoul.

Sejong University Convention Center | Saturday–Sunday, October 24–25

Joshua Redman @ Yonsei University Centennial Hall

American jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs one night in Seoul.

Yonsei University Centennial Hall | Friday, October 23 | 7:30pm

Taru 20th Anniversary Concert @ Space Brick

Korean indie folk singer Taru celebrates two decades with a special anniversary concert.

Space Brick | Friday, October 23 | 7:00pm

NIKA @ Rolling Hall

Live show at one of Hongdae’s best-known live music venues.

Rolling Hall | Friday, October 23 | 8:00pm

Love X Stereo + Bright House + A Lone Wolf Elegy Club @ Strange Fruit

An indie triple bill for those looking for something off the main stage circuit this week.

Strange Fruit | Friday, October 23 | 8:30pm

Wonstein + SKA Festival: Super-Swag 2026 @ KBS Arena Hall

A hip-hop and ska mashup festival headlined by Wonstein at KBS Arena Hall.

KBS Arena Hall | Saturday, October 24 | 5:00pm

The Crown @ Gammahol

Swedish death metal veterans The Crown play Seoul for one night.

Gammahol | Saturday, October 24 | 6:00pm

Fishingirls @ Hongdae Red Road R1

Live performance from indie act Fishingirls at Hongdae’s Red Road outdoor stage.

Hongdae Red Road R1 | Saturday, October 24 | 12:00pm

Orquesta Failde: Noche Cubana @ Club Bonita

Two nights of Cuban salsa and son from Orquesta Failde, bringing the heat to Seoul.

Club Bonita | Saturday–Sunday, October 24–25 | 9:00pm

Festivals & City Events

Hanseong Baekje Cultural Festival @ Olympic Park

Songpa-gu’s flagship annual cultural festival takes over the 88 Lawn Plaza at Olympic Park for three days. Highlights include a drone show, performances by the Songpa District Orchestra and Three Tenors, evening media art shows, a traditional Baekje market, and family experience zones. Free to enter, with some programs at ₩5,000–10,000.

88 Lawn Plaza, Olympic Park, Songpa-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25 | Free

Yeongdeungpo Seonyudowon Festival @ Seonyudo Park

A two-day autumn festival at one of Seoul’s most unique parks — built on the site of a former water purification plant — blending nature, art, and community. Featuring concerts from John Park, Kim Sawol, and Guiim, a traditional tightrope walking performance, bird-watching walks, a flea market, and family art workshops.

Seonyudo Park, Yeongdeungpo-gu | Saturday–Sunday, October 24–25 | Free

Dogok Metasequoia Road Festa @ Yangjae Stream, Gangnam

A one-day autumn street festival along the Metasequoia tree-lined path beside Yangjae Stream in Dogok-dong. Features live music including 015B and the Jang Eui-hyun Quartet, a pop-up market with 30+ vendors, food trucks, craft workshops, and a Metasequoia Walkway Library rest area.

Metasequoia Road, Yangjae Stream, Dogok-dong, Gangnam-gu | Saturday, October 24 | Free

Yangcheon Family Street Festival @ Sinjeong Negeori, Yangcheon-gu

A lively one-day street festival covering 900 metres near Sinjeong Negeori Station, with performances from Baek Ji-young, Park Ji-hyun, and others, a street parade, children’s play zones, a book festival, food trucks, and community activities for all ages.

Around Sinjeong Negeori Station, Yangcheon-gu | Sunday, October 25 | Free

Yangjae Art Salon @ Yangjae Stream, Seocho-gu

The final weekend of this month-long multicultural festival along the Yangjae-cheon trail, featuring busking performances, a handmade crafts flea market with 55+ vendors, food trucks, and art experiences beside the stream.

Yangjae Stream Trail, Seocho-gu | Through October 25 | Free (flea market items sold separately)

Seoul BBQ Festival @ Nanji Camping Site

The Seoul Metropolitan Government turns Nanji Camping Site into an outdoor K-BBQ playground with self-grill zones, live BBQ performances from Culinary Class Wars chefs, and stalls from top Seoul meat restaurants. Reservations via Naver.

Nanji Camping Site | Saturday–Sunday, October 24–25 | Sat 11am–8pm, Sun until 7pm

Seoul Silver Grass Festival @ Haneul Park

Haneul Park’s famous silver grass fields are at their seasonal peak — one of Seoul’s most photogenic autumn spots.

Haneul Park | Through October 23 | Free

Jogyesa Chrysanthemum Festival @ Jogyesa Temple

The grounds of central Seoul’s main Buddhist temple are blanketed in chrysanthemum displays through November.

Jogyesa Temple, near Anguk Station | Through November | Free

Car-Free Jamsu Bridge Festival @ Jamsu Bridge

The lower deck of Banpo Bridge closes to traffic for the final Sunday of the season — a relaxed afternoon along the Han River.

Jamsu Bridge, Banpo Hangang Park | Sunday, October 25 | Free

Seoul Outdoor Library @ Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun & Cheonggyecheon

Free outdoor reading spaces with chairs, books, and occasional performances, open through the end of the month.

Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square & Cheonggyecheon | Fri–Sun, through November 1 | Free

Seoul International Garden Show @ Seoul Forest

One of the last weekends to catch this year’s show, with 150+ themed garden displays plus pop-up installations in Seongsu and at Ttukseom Hangang Park.

Seoul Forest | Through October 27 | Daily noon–7pm

Seoul Autumn Festa @ Citywide

Performances, pop-ups, and events continue across the city through November 29 along the Han River and at venues throughout Seoul.

Citywide | Through November 29

Trade Shows & Expos @ COEX

Eco-Expo Korea @ COEX

Korea’s environmental and eco-industry trade expo, running three days at COEX.

COEX, Gangnam | October 21–23

International Franchise Show @ COEX

A major franchise industry expo bringing together domestic and international franchise brands.

COEX, Gangnam | October 22–24

Musicals & Theater

ELISABETH @ Blue Square Woori Bank Hall

The acclaimed German-language musical continues its Seoul run.

Blue Square Woori Bank Hall | Through November 15

Hell’s Kitchen @ GS Arts Center

The Broadway hit runs through early November at GS Arts Center in southern Seoul.

GS Arts Center | Through November 8

The Nature of Forgetting @ Sejong Center S Theater

An immersive physical theater piece exploring memory loss, continuing its Seoul run.

Sejong Center S Theater | Through November 29

The Choir of Man @ NOL Theater Daehakro

The internationally touring pub-singing show continues in Daehakro through the new year.

NOL Theater Daehakro | Through January 3, 2027

Exhibitions

Gyeongbokgung Palace Night Viewing

The very last nights of this season’s night viewing — closing October 24. Lottery entry required, book in advance.

Gyeongbokgung Palace | Through October 24 | Wed–Sun

Yoo Youngkuk: A Mountain Within Me @ Seoul Museum of Art

Final days — closing this Sunday. Last chance to see this retrospective on one of Korea’s pioneering abstract painters.

Seoul Museum of Art | Through October 25

Jang Koal: Yuyu @ Tang Contemporary Art

New solo exhibition from Korean artist Jang Koal.

Tang Contemporary Art | October 17 – November 21

Three Three Is a Magic Number 23 @ Whitestone Gallery

Group exhibition running through late November.

Whitestone Gallery | Through November 29

Mr.: On the Threshold of Tomorrow @ Perrotin

Closing this week — solo exhibition from Japanese artist Mr.

Perrotin Seoul | Through October 24

Inbai Kim: A Man Asleep @ Arario Gallery

Closing this week at Arario Gallery.

Arario Gallery | Through October 24

Marina Rheingantz: Míope @ White Cube Seoul

The Brazilian painter’s Seoul show closes this week.

White Cube Seoul | Through October 24

Friedrich Kunath: The Nearest Faraway Place @ Pace Gallery

Closing this week at Pace Gallery Seoul.

Pace Gallery | Through October 24

Simon Fujiwara: Who Lived Happily Ever After? @ Esther Schipper

Final week of this solo exhibition from British-Japanese artist Simon Fujiwara.

Esther Schipper | Through October 31

Ed Atkins: 1 Day in Space @ Gladstone Gallery

Video and installation works from British artist Ed Atkins, closing end of October.

Gladstone Gallery, Samseong-ro | Through October 31

UP AGAINST THE WALLS! @ The Page Gallery

Group exhibition closing end of October.

The Page Gallery | Through October 30

Gillies Adamson Semple: Recordings @ CAPTION

Solo exhibition from Scottish artist Gillies Adamson Semple.

CAPTION | Through November 7

Choe Sooryeon: Mustard Seed Garden Grave @ Gallery Chosun

Solo exhibition running through early December.

Gallery Chosun | Through December 9

Byoungyun Woo: Superposition: Floating Landscape @ Sun Gallery

Solo exhibition from Korean artist Byoungyun Woo.

Sun Gallery | Through November 3

Banksy: BANKSY STILL HERE @ The Hyundai Seoul

The Banksy exhibition continues through early November at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido.

The Hyundai Seoul | Through November 3

Do Ho Suh Exhibition @ MMCA Seoul

Large-scale installations from one of Korea’s most internationally celebrated artists.

MMCA Seoul | Through February 2027 | Free

Koo Jeong-a Exhibition @ Leeum Museum of Art

Ongoing through late December at Leeum.

Leeum Museum of Art | Through December 27

Jonas Wood Exhibition @ Amorepacific Museum of Art

The American painter’s Seoul exhibition continues through end of February.

Amorepacific Museum of Art | Through February 28, 2027

Lynn Hershman Leeson Solo Exhibition @ Seoul Museum of Art

A landmark solo show from the pioneering American media artist.

Seoul Museum of Art | Through February 7, 2027

Huong Dodinh & Park Seo-Bo: Emptiness Fullness @ PARKSEOBO Museum

Two-artist exhibition running through the new year.

PARKSEOBO Museum | Through January 3, 2027

Kwon Byungjun: You Are In My Heart @ Buk-Seoul Museum of Art

Ongoing through next spring.

Buk-Seoul Museum of Art | Through May 16, 2027

Centre Pompidou Hanwha @ Yeouido

Check the website for current hours and programming.

Yeouido | Ongoing

Dialogue in the Dark @ Bukchon Hanok Village

An immersive experience guided entirely in darkness by visually impaired hosts.

Bukchon Hanok Village | Through December 31

Regular Shows

Saturday Gugak Concert @ National Gugak Center

Traditional Korean music and dance every Saturday afternoon, free of charge.

National Gugak Center | Saturday, October 24 | 3pm | Free

NANTA @ Myeongdong NANTA Theatre

The long-running wordless cooking comedy show. Mon–Sat at 5pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm & 5pm.

Myeongdong NANTA Theatre | Daily

KBO Postseason @ Jamsil Baseball Stadium

The KBO postseason continues this week with the semi-playoff and playoff rounds underway. The LG Twins advanced past the Doosan Bears in the wild card round at Jamsil — check kbo.or.kr for the current bracket, matchups and game times this week.

Jamsil Baseball Stadium | Check kbo.or.kr for schedule

Seoul SK Knights @ Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium

The KBL season is underway. Check the Seoul SK Knights schedule for home games this week.

Jamsil Students’ Gymnasium | Check schedule at skknights.com

Seoul E-Land FC @ Mokdong Stadium

K League 2 action at Mokdong Stadium. Check kleague.com for this week’s fixture.

Mokdong Stadium | Check kleague.com for times

Please note that event schedules may change or be postponed without notice, particularly due to weather. We strive to keep this information accurate, but recommend confirming details with the event organizer before visiting