Busan’s Golden Rice Takes Center Stage at New Food Pop-Up

Busan’s locally grown Hwanggeum Yechan rice will be featured in a new food pop-up near Pusan National University, offering visitors a chance to try dishes and snacks made with the regional specialty.

Organized by the Busan Agricultural Technology Center, the Hwanggeum Yechan Rice Mill pop-up will run from October 31 to November 21 at 16 Geumjeong-ro 68beon-gil in Geumjeong-gu.

The event will showcase several dishes developed using Hwanggeum Yechan rice, including rice balls, salads, traditional Korean liquor and gelato.

The menu items were introduced during a tasting event in August, where chefs and food industry representatives evaluated ways to highlight the rice’s flavor and texture.

The pop-up will feature selected products for display and sale, along with information about the rice-growing areas and farmers behind the local variety.

Visitors will also have opportunities to participate in food-related activities throughout the event.

Special tasting sessions featuring Hwanggeum Yechan dishes are scheduled for October 31 and November 21, while hands-on rice crispy snack-making workshops will take place on November 7 and 14.

Beyond introducing new ways to prepare rice, the event will also serve as a test of consumer interest in locally developed food products.

Organizers plan to collect visitor feedback on taste, purchasing preferences and overall satisfaction to determine which dishes could be developed further for restaurants and commercial sale.

The project is part of Busan’s broader efforts to explore new culinary uses for locally produced rice and connect regional agriculture with the city’s food industry.