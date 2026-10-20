Busan Adds Two New Runner Facilities at APEC Naru Park and Geumnyeonsan Station

Busan has expanded its network of facilities for runners, opening two new locations at APEC Naru Park and Geumnyeonsan Subway Station as recreational running continues to grow in popularity.

The additions bring the city’s total number of runner support facilities to five, providing convenient spaces for people to change clothes and store personal belongings before or after exercising.

The city introduced its first facility at Dadaepo in March, followed by additional locations at Busan Citizens Park and North Port Waterfront Park in May.

The two newest facilities are designed to serve different running environments.

Located inside Geumnyeonsan Station on Subway Line 2, the new facility offers convenient access for runners heading to Gwangalli Beach or the trails around Geumnyeonsan Mountain.

At APEC Naru Park, the riverside facility serves runners, cyclists and walkers using the paths along the Suyeong River.

Both locations aim to make outdoor exercise more accessible, particularly for people traveling by public transportation who need somewhere to change or leave their belongings.

The city also plans to connect the facilities with organized running activities, including the weekly Dallyeora Busan Running Crew sessions held around APEC Naru Park.

A special running event will take place at Samik Beach Waterfront Park on October 23 to mark the opening of the Geumnyeonsan Station facility.

Two larger running events are also scheduled for later this year.

The Dallyeora Busan Running Festival will be held at North Port Waterfront Park on November 14, followed by the Busan Bridge Marathon on December 6.

The marathon, certified by World Athletics, will feature a route connecting three of Busan’s major bridges: Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge and Namhang Bridge.