Gimhae Airport Tops 10 Million International Passengers as Busan Tourism Surges

Gimhae International Airport has surpassed 10 million international passengers for the second consecutive year, reaching the milestone nearly three months earlier than in 2025 as overseas tourism to Busan continues to grow.

The Korea Airports Corporation announced that international passenger traffic passed the 10 million mark on October 22, compared with December last year, when Gimhae became the first regional airport in South Korea to reach the milestone.

The airport operator is now targeting 12 million international passengers by the end of 2026.

The growth has been supported by new airlines and an expanding network of international routes, including Eastar Jet’s service between Busan and Almaty, Kazakhstan, which launched in May.

Additional services are planned for December, including a Busan–Tokyo Haneda route operated by Trinity Airways and a Busan–Kuala Lumpur route operated by Malaysia Airlines.

Rising international interest in Busan has also contributed to the increase in passenger numbers.

According to Busan City, approximately 3.44 million foreign tourists visited the city between January and August, an increase of more than 46% compared with the same period last year.

Busan’s growing popularity has also attracted international media attention.

In an October 23 report, CNN compared Seoul to New York and Busan to Los Angeles, highlighting the coastal city’s beaches, relaxed atmosphere and distinctive travel experiences.

The report presented Busan as a destination in its own right rather than simply an additional stop for international visitors traveling to Seoul.

A representative from Inside Travel Group told CNN that Busan offers a different experience from the capital, with beaches, a slower pace of life and lively residents.

Airbnb has also identified Busan as one of its emerging travel destinations for 2026.

Despite the passenger growth, Gimhae Airport continues to face infrastructure challenges, including delays in fully opening its second departure hall, which was completed in October 2025.

Improving passenger facilities and managing increasing traffic will remain important as the airport works toward its year-end target.