Gimhae Airport Adds New China Routes and Expands Winter Flight Schedule

Travelers flying from Busan will have more international flight options this winter, with new direct routes to Guangzhou and Xiamen in China and an increase in daily flight operations at Gimhae International Airport.

The changes are part of South Korea’s winter aviation schedule, which runs through March 27, 2027, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Air Busan will operate the new Busan–Guangzhou route, while Eastar Jet will introduce direct flights between Busan and Xiamen. Both routes are being launched for the first time.

Gimhae Airport will also see an increase in its permitted daily aircraft movements, with weekday operations rising from 354 to 370 flights, an increase of approximately 5%.

Weekend operations will increase more significantly, from 486 to 540 flights per day, representing an 11% rise.

The expanded schedule brings the number of international routes available from Gimhae Airport to 40, connecting Busan with destinations across Japan, China, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Guam and other regional markets.

Among the destinations served are Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Cebu, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Kuala Lumpur and Bali.

Domestic services from Gimhae will continue to connect passengers with Jeju, Gimpo and Incheon.

Nationwide, 84 airlines, including 11 South Korean carriers and 73 foreign airlines, are scheduled to operate up to 5,353 international flights per week across 264 routes serving 44 countries.

Flights to Japan and China account for much of the expansion, with weekly frequencies increasing by 314 and 232, respectively, compared with the previous winter season.