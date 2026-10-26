Jangseungpo Waterfront Festival to Celebrate History and Community in Geoje

Geoje City will host the Jangseungpo Waterfront Cultural Festival on Saturday, October 31, bringing performances, traditional food and hands-on activities to the Heungnam Evacuation Memorial Park plaza.

The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. under the theme “From Remembrance to Sharing: Autumn in Jangseungpo.”

The event will highlight the historical significance of the Heungnam Evacuation during the Korean War and the settlement of refugees in the Jangseungpo area, while celebrating the community’s cultural heritage.

Visitors can enjoy live performances featuring magic shows, bands, ocarina music and fusion traditional Korean music.

Interactive activities will include craft-making workshops and traditional playground games inspired by earlier generations.

A special food area will offer dishes associated with the refugee era, including puffed rice snacks, red bean porridge, mung bean pancakes, sweet potatoes and rice balls.

A local market will also feature agricultural and seafood products, along with specialty foods produced in Geoje.