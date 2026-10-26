Changwon Adds Special City Tour Bus Route for Masan Chrysanthemum Festival
Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Changwon Adds Special City Tour Bus Route for Masan Chrysanthemum Festival

By Haps Staff

Changwon City will operate a special city tour bus route during the 26th Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival, connecting the festival grounds with several popular attractions around Masan.

The service will run for nine days from October 31 through November 8, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the area’s coastal scenery and tourist destinations.

The six-hour tour will depart from Masan Station and visit Masan Fish Market, 3.15 Marine Nuri Park, which serves as the festival’s first venue, the Masan Marine Drama Set and the Jeodo Kwai River Bridge before returning to Masan Station.

The route will also pass through Robot Land, one of Changwon’s major theme parks.

The city said the special service is designed to encourage visitors to spend more time exploring Masan rather than simply traveling to and from the chrysanthemum festival.

The bus will operate once daily, with tickets priced at 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for teenagers and other eligible passengers. Children under 48 months can ride free.

Advance reservations are required through the official Changwon City Tour website, with tickets issued when passengers board.

As part of the seasonal promotion, all passengers using the special route during the festival period will receive a complimentary chrysanthemum flower.

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Haps Staff
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