Busan’s Culinary Future Takes Center Stage at Global Gastronomy Forum

Busan will bring together leading international chefs, food experts and tourism professionals today for the 2026 Global Gastronomy Forum, focusing on how local ingredients and culinary traditions can shape the city’s growing food tourism industry.

The second annual forum will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Park Hyatt Busan, with approximately 200 participants expected to attend.

Organized by Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, this year’s event will explore the theme “The Great Gastronomic Shift: Why Local?”

The program will feature four sessions examining international culinary trends, successful food tourism initiatives in other cities, Busan’s culinary identity and future opportunities.

Among the featured speakers are renowned chefs Jungsik Yim of Jungsik, Mingoo Kang of Mingles, Gaggan Anand and Yoshihiro Narisawa, who will share their perspectives on the importance of local ingredients and food culture.

International culinary experts Nicolas Chatenier and Yang Guang will also discuss changing global dining trends and the growing influence of regional cuisines.

Chefs from Guangzhou, Taichung, Penang and Fukuoka will present examples of how their cities have developed distinctive culinary identities.

A separate session focusing on Busan will feature Catchtable CEO Yong Tae-soon, local chefs Lee Kyu-jin of Ramjii and Kim Ji-hye of Fiotto, and food columnist Park Sang-hyun.

The forum will also include a Gastronomy Station showcasing regional products such as salted pollock roe, seaweed, fish cakes and fermented foods.

A networking gala dinner will feature dishes developed through collaborations between Busan restaurants and local food producers, highlighting ingredients and specialties associated with the region.

On October 28, international culinary professionals will participate in a familiarization tour of Busan’s food culture, including a visit to Beomeosa Temple to experience traditional fermented sauces and temple cuisine.

The tour will also visit the Geumjeongsanseong Makgeolli Brewery to explore the history and production of Busan’s traditional rice wine.