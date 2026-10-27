Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Fireworks Festival
Busan News

Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Fireworks Festival

By BeFM News

The city of Busan is stepping up safety preparations for the 21st Busan Fireworks Festival, scheduled for November 7th.

The city held a safety management committee meeting yesterday to review final preparations for the event, which is expected to attract more than one million spectators.

Around 40 officials and safety experts are attending the meeting to assess crowd control, emergency response, public transportation, and maritime safety measures.

The city plans to deploy approximately 7,000 personnel, its largest safety workforce ever, to manage crowds and maintain order.

Officials will also monitor CCTV footage in real time and strengthen crowd management around major viewing areas.

Mayor Jeon Jae-soo emphasized that public safety must remain the top priority until all spectators return home safely.

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BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
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