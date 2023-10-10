Hyundai Way: Hyundai Speed Third Edition Released

Korea global business expert Don Southerton has released an updated Hyundai Way: Hyundai Speed.

Southerton notes, “In the wake of the recent accomplishments of the Hyundai Motor Group brands a question is often raised, ‘What makes Hyundai so successful?’ I tackle this question from a cultural perspective.”

The author points out his objective in this third edition of Hyundai Way: Hyundai Speed is to share new insights into the Hyundai Motor Group—a unique inside view of a unique corporate culture.

In addition to the growing number of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis enthusiasts as well as those engaged in Smart Mobility, Electrification, and hydrogen commercialization, Southerton sees several target audiences for the revised book.

First for the global teams working for the Hyundai Motor Group and its affiliates, Hyundai Way: Hyundai Speed will build upon their current experiences, while providing new understandings.

A second audience is providers of services and products to the Hyundai Motor Group. This book will be beneficial in strengthening and maintaining the relationship.

A third readership is companies with significant Korea-based businesses. Although the book offers specific insights into Hyundai Motor, the broader content can apply to many Korean firms in sectors such as SK, LG, and Samsung as well as startups.

The book is available through Kindle in e-book and paperback.