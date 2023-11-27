International School of Busan Hosts Spectacular Workshop by the National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team

On Monday 20th November, the International School of Busan had the honor of hosting 33 members of the esteemed National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team. The world-renowned team delivered a series of special workshops to eager students throughout the day, leaving an indelible mark on the entire school community.

Every child in the school had the unique opportunity to participate in a workshop, actively contributing to the grand school dance performance that took place at the culmination of the day. The event showcased the incredible talent and dedication of both students and the visiting Danish team.

In addition to the engaging workshops, students and teachers alike were treated to a series of spectacular performances by the National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team. Known for their global travels to spread the message of healthy living and empowering young minds to feel confident and free to express themselves through movement.

The International School of Busan is proud to have provided students with an unforgettable experience, thanks to the National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team. Their visit not only enriched the student’s understanding of physical expression but also left a lasting impact on the entire school community.

The International School of Busan extends its heartfelt gratitude to the National Danish Gymnastics Performance Team for their inspiring workshops and performances.