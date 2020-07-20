Dine & Drink

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Sia Lee

A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino’s New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.

Known for its tasty pizzas, wings, and appetizers, Gino’s has gathered quite a following from both its Itaewon and Apgujeong locations.

A variety of New York style pies are available in both medium and large size, however, no individual slices are available.

According to their Facebook page, they import high quality unbleached flour and California plum tomatoes and their NY style dough is made from scratch, aged in-house, hand-tossed, and topped with their hand-crushed plum tomato sauce and house-shredded mozzarella. They bake each pizza to order in a brick deck to get that perfect thin crust.

Located on the southside of the Pale De Cz, it sports a modern, classic dining area just a minute from the beach.

Prices for pizza range from 17,000 won to 24,000 won for a medium and 25,000 won to 38,000 won for a large.

Four flavors of wings which come in baskets of eight cost 10,000 won.

Ballast Point is on tap, and a variety of side dishes, starters and beverages are available.

Restaurant Information

Open: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Monday – Saturday

12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 051-744-7575

Address: 1-24 Pale De Cz, 298Neongil, 24, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more
Dine & Drink

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more
Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Come for the View, Stay for the Tea at Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong

Cindy Choi -
Among the plethora of cafes in the city, Cafe Afternoon Tea in Millak-dong provides a beautiful space dedicated to tea in the heart of the city.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Shuttle Expands its Delivery Service Areas in Busan

Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it has expanded its delivery service in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Songdo Beach Reinvents Itself as a Must-Visit Tourist Attraction

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Officially Korea’s first beach which opened in 1913, Songdo has re-emerged as a must-stop on local tours.
Read more

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Ballet Holding Two Shows This Weekend

Arts & Culture Dynamic Busan Staff -
A ballet of William Shakespeare's most famous comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," is being staged at the Busan Cultural Center on July 25 and 26
Read more

11 Cases of Larvae Found in Tap Water in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
There have been more than 10 similar reports submitted by Busan residents here of finding larvae in tap water following numerous cases in Incheon, Gyeonggi, and Seoul.
Read more

Sign Up Now for the Busan International Wellness Conference

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The Busan International Wellness Conference 2020 is a two-day wellness seminar, networking opportunity and nature experience right in the heart of Busan.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
mist
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
88 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Tue
27 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °

Dine & Drink

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

Shuttle Begins New Pickup Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced the launch of their new self-pickup service which will allow customers to place on-demand pickup orders from restaurants they can retrieve themselves.
Read more

City of Busan Advocates Safe Dining For Prevention of Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is set to improve the eating culture around the city and create a dining environment that citizens can safely use.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three of the Best Places to Get Jjajangmyeon in the City

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Here are three great places around the city if you're looking to try a bowl yourself.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea