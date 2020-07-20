Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino’s New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.

Known for its tasty pizzas, wings, and appetizers, Gino’s has gathered quite a following from both its Itaewon and Apgujeong locations.

A variety of New York style pies are available in both medium and large size, however, no individual slices are available.

According to their Facebook page, they import high quality unbleached flour and California plum tomatoes and their NY style dough is made from scratch, aged in-house, hand-tossed, and topped with their hand-crushed plum tomato sauce and house-shredded mozzarella. They bake each pizza to order in a brick deck to get that perfect thin crust.

Located on the southside of the Pale De Cz, it sports a modern, classic dining area just a minute from the beach.

Prices for pizza range from 17,000 won to 24,000 won for a medium and 25,000 won to 38,000 won for a large.

Four flavors of wings which come in baskets of eight cost 10,000 won.

Ballast Point is on tap, and a variety of side dishes, starters and beverages are available.

Restaurant Information

Open: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Monday – Saturday

12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 051-744-7575

Address: 1-24 Pale De Cz, 298Neongil, 24, Haeundae-gu, Busan