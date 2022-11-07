International School of Busan Receives Prestigious Green Flag Award

The International School of Busan (ISB) has been officially awarded the Green Flag Award for its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

In order to achieve this award, members of the ISB community went through a rigorous application process followed by the development and implementation of a multi-step action plan to achieve their goals.

The progress that the school has made was assessed during a Green Flag Assessment Visit led by members of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). On November 7th, ISB received the official certification and plaque, which is now proudly displayed at the front of the school.

Last year, International School of Busan students and teachers formed an Eco Committee that meets regularly to discuss a range of environmental improvement projects. The actions of the committee have resulted in tangible improvements on campus such as a reduction in food waste, use of more environmentally friendly products, installation and use of dedicated composting bins, a new nature trail at school, new trees planted, installation of energy-efficient lights and new outdoor recycling bins. Solar panel installation is also planned for the new year.

Members of the ISB community have also created and maintained connections with external organizations so that students and staff can continuously further their knowledge of environmental issues.

Some of ISB’s biggest successes in implementing the Eco-Schools program was to identify and map environmental sustainability in the curriculum. Entire units of work are dedicated to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including climate action, energy use and consumption, biodiversity, and environmental awareness. ISB community members take pride in the ongoing commitment to include topics related to the protection and maintenance of our planet, and the efforts of the Eco Committee are a reflection of that.

Conversely, there were challenges met along the way. The Covid-19 pandemic, and the subsequent shift to temporary online learning, caused delays and disruptions in the action plan. There were limitations to the number of visitors allowed on campus, and, at times, it made making strong connections with outside organizations challenging.

Nevertheless, the committee persevered, and continued to inform, and involve, the whole school about the program, not only through the curriculum but through various forms of social media and news outlets.

ISB engaged the larger community by collaborating with organizations such as the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, and the Marine Stewardship Council, just to name a few.

“We are very proud of the excellent work our students and teachers have done to secure this prestigious award. The International School of Busan is committed to raising awareness and taking action to work towards a sustainable future. This commitment is evident in ISB’s Guiding Statements (Vision and Mission) which drive all decision-making at the school,” Head of School, Simon McCloskey said.