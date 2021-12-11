International School of Busan Students Collect 730kg of Waste from Songjeong Beach

Middle and high school students from the International School of Busan have successfully concluded the ISB Annual Beach Clean-up, collecting a total of 730kg of waste from one of the city’s most popular beaches.

This is the 6th consecutive year that the school has organized and participated in this Service as Action event, with the exception of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISB Beach Clean-up is an annual event in which each middle and high school grade levels take turns visiting the rocky shoreline of Songjeong Beach with garbage bags, gloves, and tools to collect discarded waste.

Students also collected waste found at the river nearby the school campus. During these trips, grade levels pick up as much garbage as possible, which is then weighed to determine how much was collected.

To add more incentive, classes compete with each other to collect the largest amount of waste from the beach, with the winners being rewarded with a pizza party.

This year, the winning class was grade 8 (38 students) with 141kg collected, followed by

the 9th grade (26 students) who collected 138kg.

“There is much more to do to minimize garbage finding its way to the ocean. ISB will continue to support our local community in keeping it clean in hopes of creating caring and empathetic learners who respect the place they live, are focused on a sustainable future, and are empowered to take action,” Brent Johnson, ISB Eco-Schools Coordinator said.

The International School of Busan (ISB) is the first and only International Baccalaureate (IB) World School in Busan.

The IB is considered one of the world’s most rigorous and comprehensive education programs in the world, with ethics rooted in service and responsibility to local, national, and global communities.

ISB and the IB’s mission statements emphasize the importance of creating caring and empathetic learners who respect the place we live, are focused on a sustainable future, and are empowered to take action and offer service to the local community.