Image: ISB
Business SpotlightLifestyle

International School of Busan’s Science Department Spearheads Successful Beach Clean-Up at Songjeong Beach

By ISB News

The International School of Busan’s Science Department organized an impactful beach clean-up event at Songjeong Beach, as part of the school’s ongoing commitment to community service and environmental stewardship.

The event saw the participation of students from each grade in secondary school, who dedicated their time and effort to make a significant difference in their local environment.

Every class dedicated a full science period and part of another to participate in this meaningful initiative. Students worked tirelessly in different areas of Songjeong Beach, collecting a surprising amount of trash. The collective effort resulted in a staggering total of 574 kilograms of trash collected, amounting to over half a tonne.

Image: ISB

A detailed breakdown of the trash collection efforts was meticulously documented, highlighting the contributions of each class and the amount of trash collected per student.

Notably, the Grade 7 students, who conducted their clean-up after high winds on Monday night, collected a substantial amount of fishing gear and seaweed farming materials. This effort contributed to their high kilograms of trash per student ratio. Similarly, the Grade 10 students made a significant contribution by retrieving 10 car tires from the beach near Coralina, leading to a high trash per student ratio for their grade.

Image: ISB

This annual event, now in its 8th year after a 2-year pause during COVID-19, not only emphasizes the importance of community service but also brings to light the astonishing amount of litter that accumulates in our natural environments.

The International School of Busan is proud of its students for their enthusiastic participation and commitment to making a positive environmental impact.

ISB News
ISB Newshttps://www.isbusan.org/
ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum school, offering IB programmes for all students from pre-kindergarten to the diploma programme in Grade 11 and 12.

Related Articles

Exploring Digital Connectivity in Korea: A Guide to Korean Virtual Phone Numbers

Has Busan Ever Had a White Christmas?

The Restaurants and Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan Present a “Christmas Special Menu”

Comparing Car Rental Companies in Dubai: Get the Best Deal

How Ethereum is Revolutionizing Korea’s Financial Tech Landscape

Gorilla Opens New Location at Haeundae Beach

The Latest

Massive 2,000 Drone Show Scheduled for NYE

Namhae Creates a Climate-Responsive Urban Forest

Cirque du Soleil’s “Big Top” Installation to Begin Next Week

정관박물관, 겨울방학 우리 가족 박물관 나들이 운영

Krystian Zimerman Piano Recital

McDonald’s Brings Back the Prosperity Burgers for New Year’s

Busan
clear sky
2 ° C
2 °
2 °
64 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
5 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 