International School of Busan’s Science Department Spearheads Successful Beach Clean-Up at Songjeong Beach

The International School of Busan’s Science Department organized an impactful beach clean-up event at Songjeong Beach, as part of the school’s ongoing commitment to community service and environmental stewardship.

The event saw the participation of students from each grade in secondary school, who dedicated their time and effort to make a significant difference in their local environment.

Every class dedicated a full science period and part of another to participate in this meaningful initiative. Students worked tirelessly in different areas of Songjeong Beach, collecting a surprising amount of trash. The collective effort resulted in a staggering total of 574 kilograms of trash collected, amounting to over half a tonne.

A detailed breakdown of the trash collection efforts was meticulously documented, highlighting the contributions of each class and the amount of trash collected per student.

Notably, the Grade 7 students, who conducted their clean-up after high winds on Monday night, collected a substantial amount of fishing gear and seaweed farming materials. This effort contributed to their high kilograms of trash per student ratio. Similarly, the Grade 10 students made a significant contribution by retrieving 10 car tires from the beach near Coralina, leading to a high trash per student ratio for their grade.

This annual event, now in its 8th year after a 2-year pause during COVID-19, not only emphasizes the importance of community service but also brings to light the astonishing amount of litter that accumulates in our natural environments.

The International School of Busan is proud of its students for their enthusiastic participation and commitment to making a positive environmental impact.