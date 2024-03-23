Image: ISB
ISB Invited to Open Prestigious International Baccalaureate Global Conference 2024 in Daegu

Grade 5 International School of Busan Students Shine at 2024 IB Global Conference Opening Ceremony.

By ISB News

The Grade 5 students of the International School of Busan (ISB) captivated audiences with a stunning traditional Korean Fan Dance performance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 IB Global Conference held in Daegu.

Their impeccable execution and enthusiasm illuminated the event, marking a proud moment for ISB and the global IB educational community.

This milestone event emphasized the significance of holistic education in South Korea, with ISB’s invitation to perform at the opening ceremony underscoring their unique position as the first and only IB World School in Busan, fully authorized to offer all three IB programs.

Grade 5 students’ performance of the traditional Korean Fan Dance, known as “Buchaechum”, was truly a highlight of the event. Their graceful movements and deep cultural understanding mesmerized the audience, showcasing the school’s commitment to fostering global perspectives and appreciation for diverse cultures.

Image: ISB

“The IB Conference in Daegu serves as a pivotal milestone in the advancement of education in South Korea,” remarked Laura McLuckie, Head of Community Relations. “ISB is honored to have been part of this momentous occasion, and our Grade 5 students’ outstanding performance truly embodies the spirit of the IB mission.”

The IB Global Conference provides educators with a platform to connect, learn, and network with experts in education from around the world. This year’s theme, “Inspiring Learners, Realizing Potential,” underscores the commitment to empowering students and creating a more peaceful world through education.

“We are immensely proud of our Grade 5 students for their remarkable performance,” said Simon McCloskey, Head of School at ISB. “Their dedication and talent exemplify the excellence we strive for at ISB, and we look forward to continuing to nurture their growth as global citizens.”

The 2024 IB Global Conference, held from March 21 to 23 in Daegu, offers educators an array of enriching sessions and networking opportunities to enhance their teaching practices and stay abreast of the latest developments in IB programs.

ISB News
ISB Newshttps://www.isbusan.org/
ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum school, offering IB programmes for all students from pre-kindergarten to the diploma programme in Grade 11 and 12.

