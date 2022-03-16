Korea Destinations: Two Luxury Hiking Trails with Suspension Bridges in Gyeongnam

As interest in non-face-to-face travel destinations has increased due to the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak, Gyeongnam Province has recommended two luxury hiking trails with suspension bridges where you can fully enjoy nature outdoors on a spring day.

Geochang Udusan — Geochang Y-shaped Suspension Bridge

Udusan (1,046m), located in Gajo-myeon, Geochang, was named after the shape of the mountain that resembles the head of a cow. It is also called byeol heritage because of its exceptional scenery and the mountains leading to the nine peaks exude a mysterious appearance.

There is a Y-shaped suspension bridge that connects three places above the valley at 620m above sea level on Mt. Udu. This suspension bridge was officially named ‘Geochang Y-shaped suspension bridge’ through the website name contest in Geochang-gun.

The Y-shaped suspension bridge is the first suspension bridge in Korea with a special construction method, which is 45m, 40m, and 24m, respectively, with a total length of 109m.

The recommended climbing course that can use the suspension bridge is Anti-aging Healing Land Entrance — Gogyeonsa Temple — Uisangbong — Udusan Sangbong –Majangjae — Geochang Y-shaped Suspension Bridge — Anti-aging Healing Land.

The hike take about 3 hours.

There is also a relatively short circulation course that uses a suspension bridge along the trekking path made of barrier-free deck road, wooden stairs, and palm mats with a total length of 1.1km from the entrance of Anti-Aging Healing Land.

Hadong Jirisan — Seongjebong Sinseondae Gureumdari

Seongjebong (Hyeongjebong) is located in the southwestern part of Gyeongsangnam-do, facing the sea with its back to the mountain. The two peaks lined up next to each other resemble brothers who are deeply affectionate, hence the name.

There is a suspension bridge that was completed in May last year in the Sinseondae area at an elevation of 900m above sea level at Seongjebong in Jirisan Mountain. The suspension bridge, named ‘Seongjebong Sinseondae Gureumdari’, has a total length of 137m and a width of 1.6m.

From ‘Seongjebong Sinseondae Gureumdari’, you can see the richness of the Pyeongsari fields in Akyang, the stage of the novel Land, the unexplored scenery of the meandering Seomjin River, and the towering Baegun Mountain across the Seomjin River, providing tourists with new things to see and enjoy.

The hiking course where you can use the Gureumdari is Gososeong→Sinseondae Gureumdari (3.4km 3 hours) — Gangseonam Parking Lot — Sinseondae Gureumdari (1.6km 1 hour 30 minutes) — Glide Factory — Seongjebong — Sinseondae Gureumdari (3.0km 1 hour).

Among them, the glide plant section is accessible by vehicles from Buchun Village in Hwagae-myeon to the glide plant using the forest road, but the passage of general vehicles is restricted on the forest road, so it is required to know in advance whether the National Forest Management Office can enter or not.