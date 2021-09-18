COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan During the Chuseok Holiday

Community Health Centers in Busan

(Hours: 9/18-9/22 – 10:00-16:00, lunch break (Jung-gu, Haeundae-gu) 12:00-13:00)

Seo-gu: 9/18 – 9:00-18:00, 9/19-22 – 9:00-14:00

Gu/Gun Phone Number Gu/Gun Phone Number Jung-gu (051)600 – 4741 Haeundae-gu (051)746 – 4000 Seo-gu (051)242 – 4891 Saha-gu (051)220 – 5745 Dong-gu (051)440 – 6500 Geumjeong-gu (051)519 – 5051 Yeongdo-gu (051)416 – 4000 Gangseo-gu (051)970 – 3415 Busanjin-gu (051)645 – 4000 Yeonje-gu (051)665 – 4781 Dongnae-gu (051)555 – 4000 Suyeong-gu (051)752 – 4000 Nam-gu (051)607 – 6460 Sasang-gu (051)310 – 4791 Buk-gu (051)309 – 4500 Gijang-gun (051)709 – 4791

Temporary COVID-19 Screening Stations

Busan City Hall Lighthouse Square

April 15 – September 30, 2021

Hours: 9:00 ~ 21:00 (Disinfection 12:00-13:00)

(051) 866-8991, 8992, 8993

Busan Station (Busan Eurasia Platform)

April 8 – September 30, 2021

Hours: 10:00 ~ 21:00

(051) 519-7442

Haeundae-gu (former Haeundae Station Square)

July 16 – September 30, 2021

Hours: 15:00 ~ 21:00

(051) 866-8991, 8992, 8993

Seobu Inter-City Bus Terminal Entrance

Sasang Station (Metro line 2), exit 3

September 3-30, 2021

Hours: 9:00 ~ 18:00

(051) 866-8991

Local Emergency Medical Treatment Centers

Please call the screening center before you visit.

Operation hours are subject to change without notice.

Jung-gu – Maryknoll Hospital 051-461-2331 (Hours 9/18 – 11:00-12:30)

Seo-gu – Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7575 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-18:00, 9/19-9/22 – 9:00-14:00)

Dong-gu – Good Moonhwa Hospital 051-644-2002 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-12:30) (Emergency room is available)

Dong-gu – Bongseng Hospital 051-664-4000 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Yeongdo-gu – Yeongdo Hospital 051-419-7873 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-12:00)

Yeongdo-gu – Haedong Hospital 051-410-6682 (Hours 9/18, 20, 22 – 9:00-12:00)

Busanjin-gu- Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-8933 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Busanjin-gu- On Hospital 051-607-0832 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-13:00)

Busanjin-gu- Dong-Eui Medical Center 051-850-8865 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-11:30)

Dongnae-gu – Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233 (Hours 9/18, 20, 22 – 9:00-12:30)

Dongnae-gu – Dongnae Bong Seng Memorial Hospital 051-520-5510 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-12:00, 9/19 – 9:00-16:00, 9/20, 21, 22 – 10:00-16:00, lunch break 12:30-13:30)

Dongnae-gu – Gwanghye General Hospital 051-503-2111 (Hours 9/18 – 8:30-12:30)

Nam-gu – Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7119 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-12:00)

Buk-gu – Gupo Sungshim Hospital 051-330-2001 (Hours 9/18, 20, 22 – 9:00-11:00)

Haeundae-gu – Inje University Haeundae Hospital 051-797-0100 (Hours 9/20,22 – 13:00-17:00)

Geumjeong-gu – Sewoong Hospital 051-500-9700 (Hours 9/18, 20 – 9:00-12:00)

Gangseo-gu – Kabul Noksan Hospital 051-974-8449 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-12:00)

Yeonje-gu – Busan Medical Center 051-607-2816 (Hours 9/18-9/22 – 8:30-17:30) (Emergency room is available)

Suyeong-gu – BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-756-0081 (Hours 9/20-9/22 – 15:30-16:30)

Suyeong-gu – Good Gangan Hospital 051-625-0900 (Hours 9/18, 20, 22 – 9:30-12:30)

Sasang-gu – Good Samsun Hospital 051-310-0900 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00~12:00, 9/20, 22 – 9:00-13:00)

Sasang-gu – Busan Veterans Hospital 051-601-6000 (Hours 9/22 – 8:30~17:30, lunch break 12:30-13:30)

Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114 (Hours 9/18, 20, 21, 22 – 8:30-12:30)

Gijang-gun – Busan Gijang Hospital 051-723-0171 (Hours 9/18 – 9:00-13:00) (Emergency room is available)