COVID-19 Screening Centers Open in Busan During the Lunar New Year Holiday

The city of Busan has released information about COVID-19 screening centers open during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Community Health Centers in Busan

(Hours: 2/11-2/14 – 10:00-16:00)

Gu/Gun Phone Number Gu/Gun Phone Number
Jung-gu  (051)600 – 4741 Haeundae-gu  (051)746 – 4000
Seo-gu  (051)242 – 4000 Saha-gu  (051)220 – 5701
Dong-gu  (051)440 – 6500 Geumjeong-gu  (051)519 – 5051
Yeongdo-gu  (051)416 – 4000 Gangseo-gu  (051)970 – 3415
Busanjin-gu  (051)645 – 4000 Yeonje-gu  (051)665 – 4781
Dongnae-gu  (051)555 – 4000 Suyeong-gu  (051)752 – 4000
Nam-gu  (051)607 – 6460 Sasang-gu  (051)310 – 4791
Buk-gu  (051)309 – 4500 Gijang-gun  (051)709 – 4796

 

Temporary COVID-19 Screening Stations

Dong-gu (Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station) – 206, Jungang-daero, Dong-gu, Busan: Feb. 11 ~ Feb. 14, 2021, 10:00~03:00 the next day

NORIMARU in Busanjin-gu (Jeonpo-dong) – 26, Jeonpo-daero 209beon-gil, Busanjin-gu, Busan: Feb. 11 ~ Feb. 14, 2021, 10:00~16:00

Buk-gu (Pedestrian square on overpass in front of Gupo Metro Station) 1697, Nakdong-daero, Buk-gu, Busan: Feb. 11 ~ Feb. 14, 2021, 10:00~16:00

Yeonje-gu (Lighthouse Square at Busan City Hall) – 1001, Jungang-daero, Yeonje-gu, Busan: Feb. 11 ~ Feb. 14, 2021, 10:00~16:00

Gijang-gun (Jeonggwan Community Health Center) 11, Yongsu-ro, Jeonggwan-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan: Feb. 11 ~ Feb. 14, 2021, 10:00~16:00

Local Emergency Medical Treatment Centers

Please call the screening center before you visit.

Operation hours are subject to change without notice.

Seo-gu – **Busan Adventist Hospital 051-600-7575 (Hours 2/14 – 09:00~17:00) (Emergency room is available)

Seo-gu – Pusan National University Hospital 051-240-7000 (Hours 2/11-2/14 – 09:00~18:00)

Yeongdo-gu – **Haedong Hospital 051-410-6682 (Hours 2/11, 2/13 – 09:00~12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Busanjin-gu – **Inje University Pusan Paik Hospital 051-890-8932 (Hours 2/11-09:30~11:30, 13:30~16:00, 2/13-09:30~11:00) (Emergency room is available)

Busanjin-gu – On Hospital 051-607-0139 (Hours 2/11-2/12 – 14:00~16:00)

Dongnae-gu – *Daedong Hospital 051-554-1233 (Hours 2/11 – 9:00-16:30, 2/13 – 9:00-12:30) (Emergency room is available)

Dongnae-gu – Dongnae Bong Seng Memorial Hospital 051-520-5510 (Hours 2/11-2/14 – 10:00~16:00) (Disinfection & lunch time: 12:00-13:30)

Nam-gu – **Busan St. Mary’s Hospital 051-933-7119 (Hours 2/11 – 9:00-12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Haeundae-gu – **Inje University Haeundae Hospital 051-797-0119 (Hours 2/11, 2/13 – 8:30-17:00) (Emergency room is available)

Geumjeong-gu – **Sewoong Hospital 051-500-9700 (Hours 2/11 – 9:00-11:30) (Emergency room is available)

Yeonje-gu – **Busan Medical Center 051-607-2815, 051-607-2816 (Hours 2/11-2/14 – 08:30~17:30) (Emergency room is available)

Suyeong-gu – **BHS Hanseo Hospital 051-998-1140, 051-668-1141 (Hours 2/11-2/14 – 15:30~16:30) (Emergency room is available)

Suyeong-gu – **Good Gangan Hospital 051-625-0900 (Hours 2/11. 2/13 – 09:00~12:00) (Emergency room is available)

Sasang-gu – **Good Samsun Hospital 051-322-0900 (Hours 2/11-2/13 – 10:00 ~16:00) (lunch time: 12:30-13:30) (Emergency room is available)

Sasang-gu – **Busan Veterans Hospital 051-601-6000 (Hours 2/11-2/12 – 08:30 -~17:30) (lunch time: 12:30-13:30) (Emergency room is available)

Gijang-gun – Dongnam Inst. of Radiological & Medical Sciences 051-720-5114 (Hours 2/11-2/13 – 8:30-12:30)

Gijang-gun – Busan Gijang Hospital 051-723-0171 (Hours 2/11-2/14 – 00:00-24:00)

*If you visit the emergency room for emergency treatment and have symptoms, you can get corona test at the emergency room under the doctor’s judgment.

**In case of no operation of a COVID-19 screening center, if you visit the emergency room for emergency treatment and have symptoms, you can get a coronavirus test at the emergency room under the doctor’s judgment.

No operation of COVID-19 screening centers during the Lunar New Year holiday (2/11-2/14)

*If you visit the emergency room for emergency treatment and have symptoms, you can get a COVID-19 test at an emergency room with the doctor’s approval.

Jung-gu – Maryknoll Hospital Tel: 051-461-2348 (Daytime), 051-461-2300 (Nighttime) (Emergency room is available)

Seo-gu – Dong-a University Hospital Tel: 051-240-2400 (Emergency room is available)

Seo-gu – Kosin Medical Center Tel: 051-990-3233 (Emergency room is available)

Dong-gu – Bongseng Hospital Tel: 051-664-4119 (Emergency room is available)

Dong-gu – Good Moonhwa Hospital Tel: 051-644-2002 (Emergency room is available)

Yeongdo-gu – Yeongdo Hospital Tel: 051-419-7881 (Emergency room is available)

Busanjin-gu– Dong-Eui Medical Center Tel: 051-850-8777 (Emergency room is available)

Busanjin-gu– Choonhae Hospital Tel: 051-608-0119 (Emergency room is available)

Dongnae-gu – Gwanghye General Hospital Tel: 051-590-3316

Buk-gu – Bumin Hospital Tel: 051-330-3128 (Emergency room is available)

Buk-gu – Gupo Sungshim Hospital Tel: 051-330-2090 (Emergency room is available)

Haeundae-gu – Bumin Hospital Haeundae Tel: 051-602-8000

Gangseo-gu – Kabul Noksan Hospital Tel: 051-974-8449

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

